Ten graduate from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Wildland Fire Academy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Ten people graduated from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Academy this week with their Firefighter II Certification. This means they are ready to serve as wildland firefighters, a critical role at the height of wildfire season.

According to the El Paso County Sheriffs, the Academy included over 65 hours of classroom and hands-on field training per cadet. In total, the training process provided more than 650 hours of instruction.

“I am excited to welcome these highly trained individuals to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Unit and the broader wildland fire community,” said El Paso County Sheriff and Fire Warden Joseph Roybal. “Education and mitigation are critical in preventing wildfires, and these newly certified volunteers will help us expand our efforts to keep our community safe.”

At the ceremony, Sheriff Joseph Roybal highlighted the ongoing threat of wildfires in El Paso County, recalling the devastation of the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fires - tragedies that left lasting impacts on the region.

These graduates will now join the front lines of wildfire preparedness and response.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.