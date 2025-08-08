K-9 units search for clues in 2016 disappearance of Colorado mother

CRESTONE, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office carried out a targeted search Wednesday, August 6, in connection with the 2016 disappearance of Kristal Reisinger.

According to the CBI, four human remains detection dogs were deployed to a specific location in Crestone believed to be tied to the case. Reisinger was 29 years old and a mother when she was last seen around July 13, 2016, in the Crestone area. Her disappearance drew national and international attention, including coverage on the “Up and Vanished” podcast.

Investigators say the search is finished, but no details about the findings are being released as the case remains active and ongoing.

CBI continues to urge the public to come forward with information. Authorities stress that no tip is too small, and tips can be submitted anonymously. Anyone with information related to Reisinger’s disappearance is encouraged to call the tip line at 720-741-7410.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.