Pikes Peak region sheriffs urge public caution amid severe wildfire conditions

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that the Severe Fire Danger Index (SFDI) analysis reports very high to severe wildfire potential throughout the state.

According to the report:

Peak danger periods are forecast through Friday, August 8.

Wildfire potential is shifting east, particularly impacting northern and central Colorado. All Fire Danger Rating Areas (FDRAs) within the NCC, UCR, Montrose, and Durango Dispatch Zones are rated Very High to Severe through the week. In the Pueblo Dispatch Zone, the North Pike, Pike, and Continental FDRAs are also under Very High to Severe conditions. The Southern Front Range and Southeast Plains have also seen increased ratings, though they remain comparatively moderate.

Sheriff's Offices across the Pikes Peak region are warning the community and visitors to use extreme caution to help prevent wildfires.

“With fire danger levels this severe, every individual in the Pikes Peak region has a role to play,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “It only takes one careless act for disaster to strike. I urge everyone to take personal responsibility and use extreme caution outdoors. The safety of our residents, our livelihood, and our environment depends on it.”

Fire safety tips provided by officials:

To help reduce the risk of wildfire, the Pikes Peak region Sheriff’s Offices urge the public to follow these fire safety guidelines:

Be responsible and check fire restrictions before traveling, camping, or engaging in outdoor work.

before traveling, camping, or engaging in outdoor work. In restricted areas, avoid open flames, including campfires, charcoal grills, and fireworks.

avoid open flames, including campfires, charcoal grills, and fireworks. Prevent vehicle-related fires by not parking on dry grass and ensuring tow chains are secured.

by not parking on dry grass and ensuring tow chains are secured. Dispose of cigarettes safely —never toss them on the ground or from a vehicle.

—never toss them on the ground or from a vehicle. Consider delaying yard work involving mowers or power tools during hot, dry, or windy days.

involving mowers or power tools during hot, dry, or windy days. Create defensible space around your home by clearing dry vegetation and cleaning gutters.

“In Teller County, we’re seeing extremely high fire danger, and that means each of us must stay vigilant,” said Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “Something as simple as a spark from dragging chains or a discarded cigarette can have devastating consequences. I implore everyone to follow fire restrictions and use good judgment. We all have a part in protecting our homes, forests, and neighbors.”

