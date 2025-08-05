Free food and activities offered across Colorado tonight for National Night Out

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Looking for something to do tonight? Residents can join local law enforcement in their area for free food and activities as part of a nationwide movement event called "National Night Out."

Events are hosted by local law enforcement agencies for an annual community relations get-together.

"It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," the National Night Out website explains.

Almost all events include free food of some sort, and many have activities for kids or live law enforcement demonstrations.

Here's a list of some of them happening in our area:

Teller County

Where: Memorial Park -- 200 N. Park Street, Woodland Park, CO

When: Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Free food, snowcones, activities, games, and a giveaway of several bikes

Pueblo County

Where: Civic Center Park -- 61 E Civic Center Dr, Pueblo, CO

When: Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Free food, giveaways, emergency vehicle displays, community safety booths, deputy and first responder meet-and-greets

Fremont County

Where: Pathfinder Park -- 6655 CO-115, Florence, CO

When: Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What: Free food and water activities. Bring your own water gun for a showdown!

Custer County

Where: Hermit Park, Westcliffe, CO

When: Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What: Free meal, dunk tank, bounce house, bean bag toss, fire truck, ambulance

Park County

Where: Park County Fairgrounds -- 880 Bogue St, Fairplay, CO

880 Bogue St, Fairplay, CO When: Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What: Free food, fun, games, and prizes

Tuesday, August 5th, 2025 Ponderosa High School -- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Palomino Park -- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 6th, 2025 Sterling Ranch -- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Civic Green Park -- 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

What: Food, first responder demonstrations, K9 and horse meet-and-greets

El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says their National Night Out is hosted at several private homes, so they do not publish the locations publicly. According to the sheriff's office, local neighborhood watch groups host them.

On Tuesday, the board of commissioners made a proclamation honoring National Night Out.

"These events represent an opportunity to build on what members of my Office focus on year-round: establishing positive relationships with the citizens we serve and working together to eliminate crime and reduce victimization," said Sheriff Roybal in a release.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.