Former Miami Heat security officer accused of stealing and selling millions of dollars’ worth of team memorabilia

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — A former Miami Heat security officer has been charged with allegedly stealing and selling millions of dollars worth of team memorabilia, federal officials announced Tuesday.

Marcos Thomas Perez worked with the NBA team for five years from 2016 to 2021 and later with the league from 2022 to 2025.

During his time with Miami, Perez was a part of the security detail team on game days at the now-named Kaseya Center, home of the Heat, a news release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida states.

Perez accessed a secured equipment room that housed valuable memorabilia multiple times, stealing more than 400 game-worn jerseys and other items that were intended for a future Heat museum, according to the release. Perez allegedly later sold the items to online brokers.

Prosecutors claim the 62-year-old sold more than 100 of the stolen items, worth approximately $2 million and shipped them across state lines, often below fair market value.

Perez allegedly sold a LeBron James NBA Finals jersey for nearly $100,000. It was later sold for $3.7 million at a Sotheby’s auction, according to authorities.

CNN has reached out to Perez’s attorney for comment. The Heat declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

In April, authorities executed a search warrant at Perez’s residence and recovered close to 300 more game-worn jerseys and memorabilia, according to officials. The Heat confirmed the items were taken from the arena.

According to the release, Perez, a 25-year retired officer for the City of Miami Police Department, made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday on a charge of transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce.

FBI Miami is investigating the case.

