DIA introduces new TSA PreCheck touchless ID lanes

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Denver International Airport (DIA) has partnered with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), introducing two new dedicated TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes at both the West and East Security Checkpoints. Use of facial recognition technology will ensure a more efficient screening process for select travelers, according to the DIA.

Airport officials say the new tech will make things faster for passengers. The program is open to TSA PreCheck flyers who meet certain criteria, like having an active airline profile and a valid passport on file, who opt in to the program.

The technology uses facial recognition software, officials at DIA said.

“We are pleased to be among a select group of airports in the U.S. rolling out this new option for TSA PreCheck travelers for a quicker, more convenient screening experience,” DIA CEO Phil Washington said. “We are grateful for our partnership with TSA and their commitment to improving the security screening process for travelers while maintaining the highest levels of safety and security.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.