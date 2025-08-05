Baltimore building demolished after partial collapse

By Alexus Davila, JT Moodee Lockman

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A building in downtown Baltimore was demolished Monday after it partially collapsed, prompting concerns about its dangerous condition, according to Fire officials.

The incident caused road closures, which impacted the morning commute for some.

The vacant building in the 300 block of N. Eutaw Street – near Baltimore’s historic Lexington Market – partially collapsed on Sunday.

Baltimore fire crews arrived to find the building in a dangerous condition, prompting concerns about further collapse.

According to city and state records, the building was constructed in 1890.

The building was located between another vacant building and an occupied building that had to be evacuated, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh. Multiple buildings were involved in the partial collapse, he said.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters condemned two of the buildings.

On Monday, inspectors and structural engineers surveyed the two buildings. Later in the day, the red building that had partially collapsed was completely demolished.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the partial building collapse and the extent of the damage.

By Tuesday morning, gates surrounded sections of the building.

The area is a few feet away from the Lexington Market retail district, and the demolition caused disruptions to foot traffic near the businesses.

The Maryland Historical Trust said this part of the city is known as the Market Center Historic District, and served as the city’s retail core for more than a century.

On Monday, trains reduced their speed near the Lexington Market Station, and by Tuesday, they resumed regular operations.

