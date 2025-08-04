Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace launches campaign for South Carolina governor

<i>Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Rep. Nancy Mace speaks during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Rep. Nancy Mace speaks during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
By
Published 4:32 AM

By Lauren Chadwick, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has launched a campaign for the state’s gubernatorial primary in 2026.

She released a video announcement on Monday including a graphic that reads, “Nancy Mace for Governor.” She also posted the graphic on social media.

Mace is currently serving her third term in Congress. Once a Donald Trump critic, she has since become an ally of the US president.

Last year, she introduced a resolution to ban transgender women from using the women’s restrooms at the Capitol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.