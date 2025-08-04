Republican Rep. Nancy Mace launches campaign for South Carolina governor

By Lauren Chadwick, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has launched a campaign for the state’s gubernatorial primary in 2026.

She released a video announcement on Monday including a graphic that reads, “Nancy Mace for Governor.” She also posted the graphic on social media.

Mace is currently serving her third term in Congress. Once a Donald Trump critic, she has since become an ally of the US president.

Last year, she introduced a resolution to ban transgender women from using the women’s restrooms at the Capitol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

