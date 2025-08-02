Woman fighting breast cancer does Manitou Incline while still undergoing chemotherapy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- The Manitou Incline is one of the most popular attractions in El Paso County. Many do it for fun, while others do the incline as a way to celebrate a milestone.

Aliona Mikhed moved to Colorado three years ago from New York. She's done the incline 49 times and tells KRDO13 that the 50th one was the most difficult, but not because the trail changed.

"I think it was honestly a way to prove to myself that I'm stronger than cancer," said Mikhed.

Her life was turned upside down in April when, at 36 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer. A cancer that wouldn't have been found without the help of a Netflix documentary.

"She told me to self-examine that night and I self-exam and myself that evening. And I had a cancer diagnosis in less than a week after that," said Mikhed. "I have stage two, HER2-positive breast cancer, which also happens to be the most aggressive form of breast cancer."

She was able to do her 49th incline before starting chemo. After her third round of chemo, she wanted to find a way to celebrate that she was halfway through her treatment.

"Felt well enough halfway through treatment where I really wanted to prove to myself that I'm strong enough and I still have full control of my body and I can do it," said Mikhed.

Aliona said that while she was a third of the way to finishing the Manitou Incline, she wanted to give up. But she felt support from strangers, and that's what helped her get to the top.

"All of the people who saw me struggling because I did. It was incredibly hard to get to the top, given several sessions that I've already gone through," said Mikhed. "The people that stopped me along the way and just encouraged me told me to keep going, told me that I was doing a great job. It really is such a supportive and beautiful community of people."

Aliona said she plans on doing another incline once she beats breast cancer.