Shots-fired investigation closes right lane of I-25 northbound near Exit 149

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that a shots-fired investigation led to a lane closure of I-25 northbound between Exit 149 (Woodmen Road) and Exit 150 (North Academy Boulevard).

CSPD says they received a shots-fired call near the 1900 block of Henderson Avenue around 11:32 a.m. Police say they received a suspect vehicle description. It was later learned that the vehicle was seen parked on the side of I-25.

Police say they arrived to I-25 and took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect's name has not yet been publicly released.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, CSPD says.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps and cameras, as of 12:35 p.m., the right lane of northbound I-25 is still closed.

