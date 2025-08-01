Colorado Parks and Wildlife to host open input meeting in Pueblo about deer management plans

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Are you a hunter or have an interest in wildlife herd management? Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to hear from you.

CPW is holding a public meeting, seeking input on mule deer herd plans and population management.

The plans discussed apply to herds west of I-25. The area includes Chaffee, Park, Teller, Fremont, eastern Costilla, western Huerfano, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, and western El Paso Counties.

"The purpose of a herd management plan is to integrate the plans and intentions of Colorado Parks and Wildlife with the concerns and ideas of land management agencies and interested members of the public to determine how individual big game herds should be managed,” said Julie Stiver, SE Region Senior Wildlife Biologist, in a press release. “Public engagement, particularly from those with an interest in wildlife herd management and hunting, is critical to this process.”

Once in place, the management plan will be in place for the next decade.

The meeting is on Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo.

