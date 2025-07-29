Pueblo may soon install 15 speed cameras across the city

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- A 6.5-mile stretch of Northern Avenue saw over 1,400 crashes and 1,000 speeding tickets in the last five years, prompting city leaders in Pueblo to consider automated enforcement.

Drivers caught speeding by the cameras would get a $40 ticket in the mail and $80 in school or construction zones, according to city officials.

The city says that no license points would be added, but drivers going 25 mph or more over the limit would still have to appear in court.

Some residents of Pueblo, like Isaac Lopez, worry the cameras could be too strict, "they may trigger too quickly," said Lopez.

Other residents like Jacqueline Miller say these cameras are badly needed. “I mean, for law enforcement and other reasons, it really would be a benefit."

City leaders say public input will help decide camera locations and how ticket revenue is spent.

Contracts and state approval are still needed before installation can begin.

