Dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions now up for adoption at southern Colorado shelter

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) – Some of the over 160 dogs rescued after being found living in deplorable conditions at the hands of a commercial breeder are now getting a second chance, thanks to a southern Colorado animal shelter.

READ MORE: Peyton dog rescue works to care for 165 schnauzers rescued from deplorable conditions

The National Mill Dog Rescue in Peyton said 165 Schnauzers ended up in their care after over 200 dogs and cats were rescued from a breeder in Delta County.

Responding agencies reported the animals were found living in deplorable conditions. Some of the dogs had their mouths matted shut and were missing limbs, and many of the cats had severe eye infections, ringworm, and upper respiratory infections.

78-year-old Barbara Bowman was charged with 258 counts of animal cruelty following the seizure.

NMDR, who aided with the seizure, called it one of the worst situations of neglect they'd ever seen.

"So matted, so broken, so far gone, we couldn’t recognize their breed. Every breath, every step hurt them," the rescue said. "You could feel the years of pain in their eyes."

NMDR staff members spent 72 hours after the rescue removing over 150 pounds of matted fur from the pups before bathing them – likely for the first time in their lives, the shelter said.

Over the past few weeks, the shelter reports that the pups have made significant progress in a short time, but says many are still very shy around people.

"Some are still working on being comfortable with human touch or even being caught in a yard — not because they don’t want love, but because they’ve never known it before," NMDR shared in a social media post.

Now, for the first time since their rescue, some of the Schnauzers are ready to find their forever homes, the shelter says. The pups' profiles are starting to pop up on NMDR's website as they become "medically and emotionally ready" to find a loving home.

"These Schnauzers are ready to grow into the dogs they were always meant to be… they just need someone willing to walk alongside them on that journey," NMDR said.

If you think that could be you, you can apply today on NMDR's website.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.