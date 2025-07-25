A Fort Carson soldier battling cancer wins medals at Warrior Games
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Fort Carson soldier battling cancer wins medals at Warrior Games
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Fort Carson soldier battling cancer wins medals at Warrior Games
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.