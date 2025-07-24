Astronomer chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, resigns after viral Coldplay video

By Luciana Lopez, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Kristin Cabot, the chief people officer of Astronomer, has resigned, the company confirmed to CNN Thursday.

The resignation comes after Cabot, who oversaw the organization’s human resources, and Andy Byron, the then-chief executive of the New York-based tech company, were spotted embracing at a Coldplay concert earlier this month.

Byron resigned last week after being placed on leave, according to an earlier statement shared with CNN.

The two were seen on a Jumbotron screen – a so-called “kiss cam” – at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, last week, embracing before separating and ducking out of view.

“Whoa, look at these two,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped at the time. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The video of the two quickly went viral online, along with alleged statements from the ex-CEO acknowledging the situation. Astronomer, however, said on LinkedIn that Bryon had not put out any statement and “reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.” That statement also addressed the misidentification of a third person seen in the viral clip.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the statement also read.

The data operations company, founded in 2018, acknowledged in a separate statement that “awareness of our company may have changed overnight,” but its mission would continue to focus on addressing data and artificial intelligence problems.

The company said Astronomer’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Pete DeJoy, would serve as interim CEO.

Byron’s LinkedIn account is no longer public, and he was removed from the company’s leadership page following the announcement, which now lists co-founder DeJoy as CEO.

