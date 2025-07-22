Pueblo police arrest suspect accused of ramming car into change machine in theft attempt

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they've arrested a suspect who is accused of ramming a car into a car wash change machine in an alleged attempt to steal it and its contents.

According to police, they were called out to the 400 block of West Northern Avenue on Tuesday morning. A caller had said that someone had crashed a car into a kiosk. Police say when they arrived, they say they witnessed a suspect trying to load a change machine for a carwash into his trunk.

Police say that when the officer approached the suspect, the suspect tried to get away, driving through a nearby field. However, they say he drove into a ditch and then got out of the car and tried to run off.

Police say they chased him, and the suspect stopped after a threat of a taser.

PPD says David Alam, age 24, was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal mischief ($20,000 - $100,000), a class four felony

3rd Degree Burglary, a class five felony

Careless driving

Displaying fictitious plates

Failure to present valid insurance

Failure to appear

Police say he is still in the Pueblo County Detention Center on a no-bond hold and a $3 personal recognizance bond.

