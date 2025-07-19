Skip to Content
News

BREAKING NEWS: Two El Paso County deputies injured by suspect who stole their taser

OIS scene in Security-Widefield
KRDO
By
Published 6:38 AM

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - Two El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are injured after a man got a hold of one of their tasers.

It happened in the Security-Widefield area, east of Fontaine and Marksheffel.

Investigators say deputies were called to a home on Tranters Creek Way around 11:30 Friday night. They found a gun in the driveway when they got there.

Deputies say the man got aggressive when they tried arresting him, then he stole one of their tasers and used it on them.

Investigators say deputies then shot and killed the man.

We're working to find out the name of the suspect who died. We'll update this article as soon as we get it.

Officials say the two deputies who were tased are going to be okay.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.