BREAKING NEWS: Two El Paso County deputies injured by suspect who stole their taser

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - Two El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are injured after a man got a hold of one of their tasers.

It happened in the Security-Widefield area, east of Fontaine and Marksheffel.

Investigators say deputies were called to a home on Tranters Creek Way around 11:30 Friday night. They found a gun in the driveway when they got there.

Deputies say the man got aggressive when they tried arresting him, then he stole one of their tasers and used it on them.

Investigators say deputies then shot and killed the man.

We're working to find out the name of the suspect who died. We'll update this article as soon as we get it.

Officials say the two deputies who were tased are going to be okay.