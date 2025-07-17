NFL player Rashee Rice sentenced to jail time and probation following involvement in 2024 street racing incident

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days of jail time on Thursday following a multi-car crash last year, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Rice pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges – collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. It is unclear when Rice would serve time in jail.

The Super Bowl winner was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at more than 119 mph on Dallas’ North Central Expressway before losing control and hitting the center median wall, triggering a chain reaction collision involving other vehicles, six in total, according to the Dallas Police last year. According to the DA, Rice fled the scene on foot and “failed to check on the welfare of the victims.”

Previously, Rice said he took “full responsibility” for the incident.

He issued a statement Thursday through his attorney Royce West, stating in part that he was “profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

A spokesperson for the Chiefs told CNN, “The club is aware of the reports. With it being an ongoing legal matter, we won’t have a comment at this time.”

An NFL spokesperson said the matter “remains under review.”

“When someone with Mr. Rice’s public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability,” Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in a statement.

“We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed.”

According to the DA, Rice paid restitution to all of the victims for “out-of-pocket medical expenses.”

Rice, 25, is entering his third season with the Chiefs after the team selected him in the second round of the 2023 player draft.

In 2024, Rice suffered an ACL tear and played in only four games after a dominant rookie season.

As a rookie, he established himself as the team’s most reliable wide receiver, tallying 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-high of seven touchdowns.

In four playoff games, he added another 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, setting the rookie record for playoff receptions. His production and trustworthy hands helped the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl in February 2024, the franchise’s fourth championship.

Rice played college football at nearby Southern Methodist University and grew up in North Richland Hills in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.