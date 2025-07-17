Hypothermia in July? Custer County crew rescues backpacker from trail in the Sangre de Cristos

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A southern Colorado hiker is recovering after experiencing hypothermia during a July backpacking trip in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains — a reminder that even summer adventures can turn dangerous, Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR) says.

Custer County SAR said it responded early Tuesday morning to a call from a group of backpackers near Macey Lakes. The hikers said they'd endured a thunderstorm the evening before and were descending the trail when one man began showing signs of hypothermia.

Rescuers were able to meet the backpackers on the trail and helped to slowly warm the man up before helping the group get back to their vehicle, the crew said.

Though experiencing hypothermia in the summer months may seem rare, Custer County SAR said it's very much still possible. Thunderstorms, sudden downpours, and rapid temperature drops are common during Colorado’s monsoon season, particularly in high-altitude areas like the Sangres.

Now, the search and rescue team is urging hikers to always check weather forecasts before heading into the backcountry – and to come prepared with rain gear, warm layers, and even hand warmers.

“Rescues can take hours,” Custer County SAR said in a post to social media. “Do you have enough with you to keep yourself safe should something unexpected happen?”

