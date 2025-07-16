WATCH: CSP stops suspect in stolen vehicle using grappler

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thornton Police use a grappler to stop a stolen Ram pickup near East 84th Avenue and Grant Street, around 3:47 a.m. this morning.

After making contact by using the grappler, the trooper's car was pulled into the jersey barrier on the left side of the southbound Interstate 25 shoulder, disabling the patrol vehicle.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that the first time the trooper attempted to make contact with the stolen vehicle and use the tool, it was unsuccessful. Following the first grapple attempt, the Ram turned onto southbound Interstate 25 from 84th Avenue, where the Trooper was able to grapple successfully.

CSP says the suspect ran and was arrested by Thornton Police Officers southeast of the final stop location.

Officials report that the trooper involved had no injuries in the incident.

According to officials, all lanes of southbound Interstate 25 were closed following the incident for an investigation, but were reopened by 5:20 a.m.

CSP confirms the incident remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.