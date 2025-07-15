Democrats seize on Epstein files as a campaign issue and a chance to rile Trump’s base

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — Democrats in Congress want to force votes to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files. The party’s candidates are bringing up the Epstein case in campaign speeches. And at least one potential 2028 contender is fundraising off the furor.

Some Democrats once decried the promotion of conspiracy theories about Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Now, they are pushing for more transparency and arguing Trump is trying to protect himself after Attorney General Pam Bondi and other officials denied longstanding claims about Epstein’s death or the existence of a “client list.”

The issue gives top party leaders and the Democratic rank and file an opportunity to further drive a wedge in a Republican Party at odds over Trump’s handling of the case. But it also plays to the Democratic base: A new CNN poll shows Democrats are more dissatisfied than Republicans by the amount of information the federal government has released about the case.

“The American people deserve to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth as it relates to this whole sordid Jeffrey Epstein matter,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, said Monday. “Democrats didn’t put the Epstein matter into the public domain. This was a conspiracy that Donald Trump, Pam Bondi and these MAGA extremists have been fanning the flames of for the last several years, and now the chickens are coming to roost.”

Congressional Democrats are trying to force multiple votes to release the Epstein files in full, with the goal of putting Republicans on the record against Trump.

California Rep. Ro Khanna introduced an amendment demanding Bondi publish all documents related to Epstein on a “publicly accessible website” within 30 days. After the House Rules Committee blocked attaching the amendment to a cryptocurrency bill on Monday, Democratic leaders unsuccessfully attempted to link Khanna’s amendment to a procedural vote Tuesday on the House floor.

Texas Rep. Marc Veasey has introduced a separate resolution making a similar call, posting on X that “NO Republican signed on to cosponsor.”

In the Senate, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is pushing a measure to help preserve records related to the Epstein case. The Senate Appropriations Committee last week unanimously approved a Van Hollen amendment to a yearly funding bill that would require Bondi to preserve Epstein records.

“It’s time for full transparency and accountability,” Van Hollen told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday. “We need to get to the bottom of this, and we need to make sure that the attorney general releases all the documents and answers the questions that we posed in that bipartisan amendment.”

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he’s leaving the decision about releasing files to Bondi, who rejected questions about making more releases at a separate news conference.

“We’ve gone through years of it, but [Bondi’s] handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her, whatever she thinks is credible, she should release,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson advocated for releasing more investigation files.

“We should put everything out there and let the people decide it. I mean, the White House and the White House team are privy to facts that I don’t know. I mean, this isn’t my lane; I haven’t been involved in that, but I agree with the sentiment that we need to put it out there,” Johnson said in an interview on “The Benny Show” podcast.

But Jason Rantz, a conservative radio host, said Democratic demands to release the files are being done “in bad faith.”

“They’re doing it because they think it’s going to create more distrust within the movement. Ultimately, I think that actually hurts them because I don’t know how many MAGA base members are going to say, ‘Yes I support what Pramila Jayapal and Eric Swalwell are saying,’” said Rantz, host of “The Jason Rantz Show,” referring to Democratic House members. “I think they’re hurting their own cause. They would have been better just to step back and let this just unfold. But they decided to get involved and I think weirdly that’s pushing people away from wanting to talk about this as much as maybe they otherwise would have.”

A new CNN poll conducted in the days after the Justice Department released its memo on Epstein found that half of Americans are dissatisfied with how much information the federal government has released about the Epstein case. Just 3% of Americans said they are satisfied.

The poll shows that dissatisfaction largely lies with Democrats (56%) and independents (52%). Among Republicans, 40% are dissatisfied. Nearly as many Republicans say it doesn’t matter to them either way (38%), a larger group than the roughly one-quarter who felt that way among Democrats (27%) or independents (26%).

With the 2026 midterms in sight, Democrats on the campaign trail are bringing up Trump’s association with Epstein before entering politics and the sexual misconduct allegations the president himself has faced. Trump has denied all allegations against him.

“He promised to release the Epstein files,” Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat up for reelection in 2026 in a state Trump won last year, said at a recent campaign rally in Savannah. “Did anyone really think the sexual predator president who used to party with Jeffrey Epstein was gonna release the Epstein files?”

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for governor in New Jersey in a marquee 2025 race, questioned whether her GOP opponent agreed with the Trump administration’s decision on the issue.

Epstein is also coming up among Democrats eyeing potential presidential bids in 2028

Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a possible 2028 contender, sent an email to grassroots supporters with the subject line “Release the Epstein List.” And California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded in an interview with the Tennessee Holler that Trump “show us what you got.”

It’s unclear how much staying power the Democratic messaging push on Epstein will have heading into the 2026 midterms. Democratic leaders have signaled Trump’s megabill, including cuts to Medicaid and nutrition assistance as well as tax cuts for wealthier Americans, will be at the center of their midterm campaign strategy.

But the House Majority PAC, the super PAC focused on electing Democrats to Congress, on Tuesday announced it would target what it called “a slate of vulnerable House Republicans who have remained complicit in the wake of the Trump administration’s push to bury the Epstein case.” It is arguing the alleged shielding of Epstein files is connected to the tax cuts and Trump’s pardoning of January 6, 2021, defendants as examples of a party protecting “the elite, powerful and well-connected.”

Democrats are hoping it is a refrain that will catch on. One lawmaker posted a video of himself singing about Epstein and playing guitar.

“You’ve been telling us you’d release the files but where are they? We’ve gone along with what’s been told. You’ve had plenty of time. You’re in control but now you say you will withhold the Epstein files,” Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson sang to the tune of a Jason Isbell song. “Trump’s howling at the moon. Release the Epstein files soon.”

CNN’s Sarah Ferris, Alison Main, Manu Raju and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

