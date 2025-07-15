Cat Fest returns to Colorado Springs with dozens of adoptable cats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local event celebrates all things 'cat' with dozens of adoptable cats from various shelters, featuring an array of cat-related activities.

Cat Fest is scheduled for July 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature celebrity cats, dozens of adoptable cats from various shelters, and much more, according to the event planners.

Officials say that TICA (The International Cat Association) will be hosting a cat show featuring dozens of cats that can be visited in their benching area. TICA will also host meet-and-greets for the audience to gather information on Persian cats, Toygers, Maine Coons, Norwegian Forest Cats, and Selkirk Rex cats, according to Dana Cain Events.

Additional events, provided by Dana Cain Events :

Nathan the Cat Lady will hos t all-day meet-and-greets and a 12:00 p.m. stage presentation about his international efforts to rescue cats and animals around the world.

t all-day meet-and-greets and a 12:00 p.m. stage presentation about his international efforts to rescue cats and animals around the world. Kitten Yoga , hosted by Yoga with Eva. Sessions are scheduled at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., all included with the ticket price.

, hosted by Yoga with Eva. Sessions are scheduled at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., all included with the ticket price. Mystical Egyptian Cat Temple with 8-ft tall cat statues, it's an area where attendees may get a tarot reading, visit with a pet psychic, or pay homage to their cats who have crossed over by adding their names or photos to a golden Memory Wall.

with 8-ft tall cat statues, it's an area where attendees may get a tarot reading, visit with a pet psychic, or pay homage to their cats who have crossed over by adding their names or photos to a golden Memory Wall. Cat Video Cafe, where large TV screens play non-stop cat videos while you grab lunch or a snack from the cat-themed menu

where large TV screens play non-stop cat videos while you grab lunch or a snack from the cat-themed menu "Creepiest Cat Story" challenge that attendees can compete in with a panel at 2 p.m. to win cat cash, which they can spend at any booth.

Admission Details, provided by Dana Cain Events:

Ticket price $20. Family 4-packs are $72 until July 24. $15 for Military personnel and their families Kids age five and under are admitted free of charge VIP tickets ($40) include early entry, upfront seating, and souvenir cat ear headbands.

Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, July 26.

Free parking

The Norris Penrose Event Center is located just off I-25 at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd.

is located just off I-25 at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd. All entertainment and activities are included with the admission ticket price (except food and adoption fees).

For additional details and tickets, visit www.CatFestCO.com

