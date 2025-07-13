Evacuations ordered as flooding returns to central Texas

By Chris Boyette, Michelle Watson, Linda Lam, CNN

(CNN) — Just over a week after deadly flash floods swept through central Texas, slow-moving thunderstorms are bringing heavy rain, and a potential for flash flooding and rapid river rises to the region Sunday.

A flash flood emergency was issued for southeastern San Saba County, including Colorado Bend State Park, where six to eight inches of rain fell in six hours. In Sutton, Texas, flooding caused cars to stall on Interstate 10 and water was approaching some homes, according to the National Weather Service.

San Saba County is about three hours north of Kerr County where officials have reported 103 deaths and at least 140 people still missing following flooding on July 4.

Some areas of San Saba County are under a mandatory evacuation order due to rainfall in the area, according to a news release. The San Saba Civic Center is open for those having to evacuate, authorities added. County Judge Jody Fauley said water in some areas had reached at least 30.5’ and was “still rising quickly.”

“Torrential rainfall is causing a rapid rise along the San Saba River from Menard to San Saba, San Saba River near San Saba is forecasted to crest at MAJOR category, reaching over 31 feet,” the National Weather Service said on X.

Further south in Kerr County, a flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. local time due to a band of thunderstorms sliding south, according to the National Weather Service.

Ground search operations were suspended at one point in Kerrville due to ongoing flood danger, authorities said Sunday morning. Operations have since resumed, officials told CNN.

“We will provide more information soon but for now, all search crews need to evacuate the river corridor until further notice,” the City of Kerrville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Any volunteer search parties in the Guadalupe River corridor need to heed this warning. The potential for a flash flood is high.”

CNN’s team in Kerrville received Wireless Emergency Alerts on their phones Sunday morning, warning about possible flooding.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the alert said.

The Guadalupe River at Kerrville is expected to crest just below minor flood stage late Sunday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Flashy rivers like the Guadalupe should be avoided, if at all possible,” the Weather Prediction Center warned Saturday night.

