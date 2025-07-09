WATCH: Motorcyclist arrested for felony eluding after speeding away from Colorado troopers

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) – Dashcam and aerial footage released by the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) shows the moment a speeding motorcyclist dangerously weaved through traffic on a Colorado highway while eluding police.

CSP said on July 5, it partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to conduct a traffic enforcement targeting reckless motorcyclists on C-470.

With the assistance of CSP's aircraft unit, over 45 vehicles – including 25 motorcycles – were pulled over, nearly a dozen for driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit, the agency said. Three drivers were pulled over due to reckless driving.

Most notably, CSP says a motorcyclist was taken into custody for felony eluding – and the entire encounter was caught on a trooper's dashcam and CSP aerial footage.

As they tried to contact the motorcyclist, he can be seen speeding away, merging between vehicles and using the right shoulder to pass them. CSP said the motorcyclist was observed traveling at speeds of 120 mph on C-470 while weaving through multiple lanes of traffic.

The CSP aircraft kept contact with the rider, tracking him to a business in Golden, where troopers and deputies took the rider into custody. He hasn't been publicly identified.

"We encourage all riders and drivers to avoid making a decision that could escalate a traffic stop into something far more serious," CSP said in a statement. "Running from law enforcement not only endangers others but can also result in severe legal consequences."

