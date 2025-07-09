Skip to Content
Mutton Bustin’ at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

There's great events at every rodeo but nothing tops Mutton Bustin. Kids ages four to nine versus sheep, "So, you're riding it, and you're just holding on. and you're just holding on so tight, and when you fall it doesn't even hurt," says Blake Carey.

They hold on for as long as they can and it's not easy. But the kids love it, "It's fun, and I ache a little after sometimes, says Wyatt Jackson, I was able to hold on, but I kept bumping into sheep."

Some of them are really good at it, What was it like riding on the sheep? "It was bumpy," says Evelyn Eacker.

