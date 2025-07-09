CSPD seeking community assistance in identify sexual assault suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community help in identifying a suspect and the suspect's vehicle involved in a kidnapping and sexual assault.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD states that the pickup truck is described as a dark-colored, extended-cab vehicle. A forensic sketch of the suspect was also completed. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, and was wearing all black, a beanie-style hat, and a face covering. The suspect removed the hat and face covering during the assault, says police.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD says they were dispatched to Quail Lake Park, located at 915 E. Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, for a reported kidnapping on July 8 around 1 a.m.

Police say during the investigation, they found the female victim at a business in the area of Geyser Drive and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

According to police, the victim said that she was at the park with a friend and had returned to her vehicle when an unknown male in a pickup truck approached her. The male forced her into the pickup truck and drove her approximately two miles away. The male then sexually assaulted the victim before letting her go.

CSPD is asking anyone with any information regarding this suspect or this investigation to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.