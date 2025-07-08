Opening day kicks off for Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, July 8, marks the official kick-off for the 84th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

PRORODEO champions from across North America will be in town competing for over $1 million in payouts.

In addition to all the classics like barrel racing and steer wrestling, there are a variety of other events like live performances.

Tickets for the rodeo can be found here.

