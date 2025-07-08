Colorado Springs man sentenced after ‘Illuminati’ sledgehammer attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man will serve 5 years in community corrections after a sledgehammer attack centered around what he said was the Illuminati.

Richard Conlon reportedly attacked his friend because he believed he was a member of the Illuminati. His friend told police that Conlon was “acting strange” and making “paranoid statements." That’s when the victim claimed Conlon charged at him with a sledgehammer and a kitchen knife.

In an interview with detectives, Conlon said he used meth the night before the attack. He said he attacked his friend because he felt threatened and thought he was a serial killer.

Conlon was arrested on a number of charges, including attempted second-degree murder. All were dropped with the exception of assault with a deadly weapon.

