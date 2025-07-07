WATCH: Local fire crews knock down house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Fourth of July festivities turned dangerous over the weekend after improperly discarded fireworks sparked two separate overnight house fires in southern Colorado, leaving both homes heavily damaged and residents displaced.



The South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said its crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire just after midnight on July 4 on Pebblewood Court in unincorporated Douglas County, and another around 12:45 a.m. on South Crocker Way in Littleton.

Douglas County deputies were the first to arrive on the scene of the fire at the Pebblewood Court home, where they safely evacuated the people inside the house as well as nearby neighbors.

SMFR says the fire was in the garage and extended into the attic. A vehicle inside the garage was also on fire.

In video of the firefighting efforts provided by the department, crews can be seen working diligently to gain control of the fire, at one point pulling the ceiling to check for further damage in the attic and other areas of the home.

SMFR said during the incident, firefighters safely rescued multiple dogs and two cats, who were reunited with their owner. The home's residents were displaced by the fire.

Thankfully, there were no major injuries; however, four DCSO deputies were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. They are all now okay.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by improperly discarded fireworks, SMFR said – the same cause of another residential fire, reported only 45 minutes later.

The Littleton fire, which SMFR crews responded to, began in the garage as well. Littleton police helped residents safely evacuate from the home, and a cat was later discovered in the house and safely brought out by firefighters.

SMFR said due to charring in the attic above the garage, firefighters opened up the ceiling throughout the house to ensure the flames had not spread further.

The home's residents are also now displaced.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says this is a valuable lesson on the importance of properly disposing of fireworks after 4th of July celebrations.

"Please remember: Fireworks may look harmless when extinguished, but leftover embers can reignite. Never store used fireworks near your home or in plastic bins." DCSO said in a post to social media.

