COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are searching for the suspect in an overnight carjacking on the city's westside around 2:00 Sunday morning.

Officers say a man pointed a gun at the people in the car and ordered them out in the 2700 block of W Colorado Avenue.

We're told no one was hurt.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the suspect and the car that was stolen so you can keep a lookout.