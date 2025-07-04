HSPPR shares pet safety tips for the 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As we get closer to fireworks this Fourth of July, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says they are reminding pet owners to take the proper steps to protect their four-legged family members.

HSPPR reports that the 4th of July is one of the most common times for pets to go missing, with animal shelters across the country experiencing a rise in stray intakes following the holiday.

According to officials, fireworks, loud gatherings, and unusual activity can trigger fear and panic in pets, causing them to bolt in search of safety.

HSPPR says that taking a few simple precautions can make a big difference, whether you're staying home or heading out to a fireworks display.

Tips below are provided by HSPPR:

Before the Fireworks Begin

Update ID and microchip information. Make sure your pet’s license and microchip details are current. This helps reunite you more quickly if your pet gets lost.

Make sure your pet’s license and microchip details are current. This helps reunite you more quickly if your pet gets lost. Exercise early. Tire out your pet with a walk, playtime, or enrichment activities earlier in the day. A tired pet is more likely to rest through the night.

Tire out your pet with a walk, playtime, or enrichment activities earlier in the day. A tired pet is more likely to rest through the night. Create a comfort zone. Set up a quiet, secure space inside your home, preferably in an interior room with no windows, where your pet can relax. Include familiar bedding, toys, and even some background music to help mask loud sounds.

Set up a quiet, secure space inside your home, preferably in an interior room with no windows, where your pet can relax. Include familiar bedding, toys, and even some background music to help mask loud sounds. Don’t bring your pets to fireworks shows. Even if they’re usually social or confident, loud and unpredictable noises can cause panic.

During the Fireworks

Keep pets indoors. Even in a fenced yard, a frightened pet may try to escape. Close all windows and doors before it gets dark.

Even in a fenced yard, a frightened pet may try to escape. Close all windows and doors before it gets dark. Stay calm and reassuring. Your pet can pick up on your behavior, so stay relaxed and comforting when you’re home with them.

Your pet can pick up on your behavior, so stay relaxed and comforting when you’re home with them. Provide distractions. Puzzle feeders, snuffle mats, or treats can help redirect your pet’s attention and ease their anxiety.

After the Celebrations

Inspect your yard. Check for leftover fireworks debris or trash before letting your pet back outside.

Check for leftover fireworks debris or trash before letting your pet back outside. Watch for lingering stress. Some pets may remain anxious. Give them time and space to decompress.

Some pets may remain anxious. Give them time and space to decompress. Report lost or found pets. If your pet goes missing, visit HSPPR.org to complete a Lost Pet Report and search the database of found pets. If you find a stray, and it’s safe to do so, bring them to HSPPR and fill out a Found Pet Report to help get them home faster.

If your pet goes missing, visit HSPPR.org to complete a Lost Pet Report and search the database of found pets. If you find a stray, and it’s safe to do so, bring them to HSPPR and fill out a Found Pet Report to help get them home faster. Be aware of scams targeting pet owners. Unfortunately, scammers may attempt to take advantage of pet owners searching for their lost animals. Some callers may spoof their phone number to appear as though the call is coming from HSPPR and request immediate payment. HSPPR will never ask for money over the phone in exchange for a lost pet. If we believe we have your pet, we will ask you to come to the shelter in person to verify ownership. Always check our Lost Pet Reports and contact HSPPR directly with any concerns.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.