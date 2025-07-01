Sidewinder makes a comeback at Elitch Gardens

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- An iconic Elitch Gardens rollercoaster is making a comeback.

The Sidewinder has been closed for roughly two years, but the park announced that it is back open.

According to our partners at 9News in Denver, the ride has gotten an electrical upgrade.

"The ride required a replacement drive motor and control system, which required hard-to-find parts from a manufacturer that no longer exists," an Elitch Gardens spokesperson told 9News.

There are reportedly only three of this type of ride left in the world.

In addition to bringing back the Sidewinder, park officials say this season will be the longest operating season in park history.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.