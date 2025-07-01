Colorado Springs man arrested for assaulting business owner during robbery, eluding police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police say a robbery suspect is in custody after assaulting a store clerk and leading police on a brief vehicle pursuit Monday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:53 p.m. on June 30, officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery at a local business in the 3300 block of East Fountain Boulevard.

The caller reported that a suspect had assaulted the store's clerk before taking items from the store and fleeing the scene. No weapons were displayed in the robbery, police confirmed.

The caller also described a specific suspect vehicle in their report. CSPD said officers were able to locate a vehicle in the area matching the description, being driven by a suspect also matching the caller's description, and they began pursuing the car.

The vehicle then attempted to flee from officers, CSPD said, leading to a brief pursuit.

Eventually, officers were able to conduct a forced stop, which disabled the suspect's vehicle. The suspect, identified as Adrian Archibeque, was taken into custody without incident.

Police said they were able to locate items in Archibeque's vehicle that were reported taken in the robbery.

Archibeque now faces charges for robbery and eluding, CSPD said.

