News

Fremont County Department of Public Health closed due to gas leak

FCDPHE is closed until further notice due to a gas leak. (File photo)
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment says its building is closed due to a gas leak.

Details are very limited at this time, but the department says they will be putting out an update once they learn more. They have not announced a timeline for when they expect to reopen.

Celeste Springer

