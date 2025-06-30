Fremont County Department of Public Health closed due to gas leak

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment says its building is closed due to a gas leak.

Details are very limited at this time, but the department says they will be putting out an update once they learn more. They have not announced a timeline for when they expect to reopen.

