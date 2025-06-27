Human remains located in remote area confirmed to be Edna Quintana

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says human remains found by a hiker in a remote area of Saguache County have been identified as 55-year-old Edna Quintana, who had previously been reported missing.

SCSO says the 55-year-old was reported to have gone missing around May 3, 2023, while rock hunting on County Road 46AA in Saguache, Colorado.

According to SCSO, on June 17, a hiker located remains and immediately contacted the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded and secured the scene for investigation.

SCSO says they returned to the location the following day alongside agents and crime scene analysts from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and two cadaver dog teams from Colorado Forensic Canines.

SCSO confirms that her remains were then recovered through a coordinated search and transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office for examination.

According to deputies, the manner and cause of death remain under investigation. SCSO says the autopsy results and forensic testing are still pending.

Officials confirm they have informed Quintana's family.

If you have any information regarding Edna Quintana’s disappearance or death, contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2525.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.