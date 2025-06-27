2 officers shot, suspect at large

By WDJT News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A city-wide manhunt continues for an armed and dangerous suspect police say shot two officers late Thursday, June 26.

Milwaukee police were sent to a call of a subject with weapon at around 9 p.m. While en route, the call was updated to a shots fired.

While the officers approached, they were reportedly fired upon in an alley near 25th and Garfield. Two officers were shot.

Both officers have over six years of experience on the job. One officer, a 29-year-old, is in the hospital with non-fatal injuries. The other, a 32-year-old, is in critical condition.

The suspect being sought is considered armed and dangerous.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) sent out this statement about the shooting.

DOT cameras captured police cars following ambulances heading towards the hospital. CBS 58 reporters on the ground witnessed them arrive at Froedtert Emergency Center.

MPD held a press conference around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning, about four hours after the original shots fired call.

MPD is investigating and asking that anyone with information to please contact them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.