‘Chinese Jokic’ Yang Hansen selected at 16th pick in NBA draft, day before 20th birthday

(CNN) — Chinese basketball star Yang Hansen turned 20 on Thursday, but the best birthday gift he could ask for arrived a day earlier: putting on the NBA draft cap after being picked in the first round.

Most observers projected the Chinese center would go in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft, so the Portland Trail Blazers’ decision to select him with the 16th overall pick shocked the crowd at New York’s Barclays Center, and delighted Chinese fans watching back at home on a weekday morning.

“Hello, NBA! My name is Hansen Yang!” he posted on the X-like social media platform Weibo.

While that name might not yet be familiar to many in the United States, the 7’2” Yang is already well known across China. He now carries the country’s hopes of seeing another homegrown player make waves in the NBA.

Twenty-three years ago today, Yao Ming was selected as the No.1 overall pick, the start of his legendary NBA journey with the Houston Rockets. Comparing Yang to Yao may be premature, but he has already shown capability at both ends of court with his vision, rebounding, and three-point shooting.

Yang’s home club the Qingdao Eagles congratulated him on social media and described his selection as “a pride for Chinese basketball.”

The “Chinese Nikola Jokic” became the first player from his country selected at the NBA draft in nearly a decade, following the 2016 picks of Wang Zhelin and Zhou Qi (the former never actually playing in the US, and the latter managing one season as a bit-part player.)

Yang started his Chinese Basketball Association career with Qingdao in 2023. He was named the league’s Rookie of the Year and All-Star starter in both of the past two seasons, notching an average of 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3 assists last season.

He made his international debut in February 2024 at the age of 18 and has been a regular since then.

At the NBA Draft Combine, he was measured in with a 7’3’’ wingspan and a standing reach of 9’3’’.

The last Chinese player to make the NBA was Cui Yongxi. After going undrafted, Cui signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets last season, playing five regular-season games before an injury.

At a press conference before the draft, Hall of Famer Yao had some advice for Yang and other young Chinese talents dreaming of the NBA.

“No matter what the outcome of tomorrow’s draft is, it’s important to remember one thing: the draft is just a small part of their entire career, or even their life,” he said.

“What really matters is the path they take afterward.”

