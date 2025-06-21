‘Staggering’ cruelty: Man charged after puppy found dead in dumpster, SPCA says

By Doug Myers

Texas (KTVT) — A North Texas man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found an emaciated puppy dead inside a crate that had been thrown into a dumpster, according to the SPCA of Texas.

Jacob Paul Nichols, of Hunt County, was arrested Tuesday after the puppy’s body was discovered in a trash receptacle at an apartment complex in Greenville.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office contacted the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit after the puppy was found.

Investigators determined the puppy was adopted in January and rehomed to Nichols on Feb. 13. She died from extreme starvation and dehydration over an extended period, according to the SPCA of Texas.

Investigators traced Sandy’s microchip to a Dallas adopter, who rehomed her to Nichols in February through a screened adoption site. Nichols had signed a contract agreeing to provide proper care.

A warrant was issued for Nichols’ arrest Monday before authorities located and took him into custody in Johnson County.

“No animal deserves to suffer in silence the way this puppy did,” said Courtney Burns, CAWA, chief investigator of the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. “The evidence indicates that she was trapped, neglected, and ultimately starved to death over a span of months.

“The level of cruelty in this case is staggering, and the SPCA of Texas and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office are committed to ensuring justice is served.”

Nichols is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

