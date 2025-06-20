US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in UK court

By Olivia Kemp, CNN

(CNN) — US singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm following an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub in 2023.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court, the Grammy-winning artist denied accusations that he attempted to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, on February 19, 2023.

Brown confirmed his name and date of birth before entering his plea, saying: “Not guilty ma’am” during the hearing at Southwark Crown Court, according to PA Media news agency. His co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, a US national who turned 39 on the day of the hearing, denied the same charge.

The pair are further charged with assaulting Diaw occasioning him actual bodily harm. Brown also faces one count of having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place. They were not asked to enter pleas on those counts, with a further court hearing set for July 11.

Approximately 20 spectators – many reportedly fans of the R&B singer – sat in the public gallery behind the dock for Friday’s hearing, according to PA Media.

The 36-year-old has continued performing on his international tour while on conditional bail. He took to the stage in Cardiff on Thursday evening, just hours before the court appearance.

During a hearing last month, Manchester Magistrates’ Court was told that Diaw had been standing at the bar inside Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle. The alleged attack continued in another part of the venue, where he was reportedly punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2 a.m. on May 15 this year by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He was then released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 21.

Under the terms of his bail, Brown was required to pay £4 million ($5.4 million) with a further £1 million due in seven days. The sum served as a financial guarantee to secure his return to court and may be forfeited if he breaches any of the conditions of his release.

A date for a five- to seven-day trial has been set for October next year.

