Father dies after saving daughter from nearly drowning off Fort Lauderdale Beach on Father’s Day

By Brandon Beyer, Alex Browning, Nicole Linsalata, Tynisa Senior, Matthew Garcia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A water rescue off Fort Lauderdale Beach has now turned fatal, as a father who rushed to save his daughter from drowning has died, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to calls reporting a drowning in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort, off Seabreeze Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said 33-year-old Antwon Wilson from Lauderhill went into the water after two of his children appeared to be in distress in the ocean.

“She was in the water with multiple other family members. The father was nearby and able to make it to her and help keep her afloat before he went under,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Danny Moran.

All of this happened just 20 minutes after the lifeguards closed their towers for the day but luckily they were still nearby and rushed to help.

“A lot of them were still in the area loading up equipment. They were first on scene, they were able to turn their trucks around and be the first responders from our fire rescue department,” said Moran.

Investigators said a good Samaritan also jumped in to help, even facing his own struggle as he was also pulled under the water. He was able to make it out.

“He jumped into the ocean to try and help. He became overwhelmed, went underwater and was able to self-rescue,” said Moran.

7News spoke with that good Samaritan on Monday, who said he didn’t hesitate to try and help.

“I didn’t think about anything. I didn’t even tell my wife I’m going in the water again. I just jumped into the water,” said Eslam Saad. “I just tried to swim, I just tried to get out with her. I think I did my best to get her closer to offshore.”

Saad said once he reached her, he tried to help her stay calm.

“When I got close to her, I told her, ‘Please, I know you are in panic. Please, do not do anything crazy, I will try my best to get you out,” said Saad.

He was scraped up and swallowed a lot of water from his efforts to help, but said he managed to get her closer to shore where lifeguards took over.

Saad said he initially knew something was wrong when he heard a lot of commotion on the beach.

“A lot of people were just screaming, ‘Help, help help,’” Saad said.

Ocean Rescue lieutenants were able to reach the girl and bring her to shore. Her father, however, was nowhere to be seen.

After a thorough search, he was located and brought to shore where paramedics performed CPR.

Ultimately, both were rescued. The girl, her father and the good Samaritan were all taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Saad was emotional over the harrowing experience.

“And I was able to hear my youngest girl crying, my wife,” said Saad.

Unfortunately, the father would not survive.

“Once I got into the hospital and they made sure I’m OK, I was trying to ask about them, they told me her dad was already gone,” said Saad.

Saad said it was a frightening experience, but if given the chance, he wouldn’t change any of his choices.

“I feel proud about myself, and again, I would do the same thing again no matter what the consequences,” said Saad.

Saad said he was able to speak with the family and they thanked him for everything he did.

Officials said the girl is still at Broward Health Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

