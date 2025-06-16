One of the doctors accused of providing ketamine to Matthew Perry agrees to plead guilty, filing shows

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — One of the doctors accused of providing ketamine to actor Matthew Perry, who died in October 2023, has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, a plea agreement filed Monday shows.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, of Santa Monica, California, is one of five people who were charged in relation to Perry’s death. Prosecutors say an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers were responsible for distributing the ketamine that killed Perry, who starred in the TV show “Friends.”

Perry died at age 54 because of “acute effects” of ketamine and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. His body was found floating face down in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

Plasencia faces a maximum sentence of 40 years, a three-year period of supervised release, and a fine of $2 million or twice the gross gain or loss from the offenses, whatever is greatest, as well as a mandatory $400 special assessment, the US Attorney’s office for the Central District of California said. He is expected to enter his plea in the coming weeks, they said.

CNN has reached out to Plasencia’s attorneys for comment.

Plasencia would be the fourth defendant to plead guilty in the case. His trial, where he would be tried alongside alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, was expected to take place in August of this year.

He was originally charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation, according to the US Attorney’s office.

In the plea agreement, Plasencia said he worked with Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the defendants who previously pleaded guilty, and sold “twenty 5ml vials of ketamine, less than a full package of ketamine lozenges, and syringes” to Perry’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa between September 30, 2023, and October 12, 2023.

Martin Estrada, who was US attorney for the Central District of California at the time of the charges, previously noted Plasencia’s desire to make a profit from Perry.

Estrada said Plasencia wrote in a September 2023 text message: “I wonder how much this moron will pay?” In other texts, Plasencia wrote he wanted to be Perry’s sole supplier, he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.