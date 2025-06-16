Joey Chestnut will return to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Champion eater Joey Chestnut is returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest after being banned last year.

“This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life,” he said in an X post Monday.

Chestnut had been a staple at the hot dog eating contest that takes place at Coney Island every Fourth of July. The Major League Eating organization, which oversees the eating contest, barred Chestnut from the event in 2024 after he struck a deal with plant-based food company Impossible Foods.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Major League Eating said in a statement in June 2024.

But on Monday, Chestnut pledged his allegiance to Nathan’s Famous, the restaurant chain that hosts the hot dog eating competition every year.

“While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs,” Chestnut wrote. “To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with.”

Chestnut has won the “Mustard Yellow Belt” 16 times, and once ate a world record 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021. He’s currently ranked first in the world for competitive eating, according to Major League Eating.

While Chestnut wasn’t at Coney Island last July 4th, he did face off with his hot dog eating rival, Takeru Kobayashi, on Labor Day, in a Netflix special called “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.” Similar to Chestnut, Kobayashi was banned from competing in the Nathan’s competition due to a contract dispute in 2010.

“I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!” Chestnut said on X. “Stay hungry!”

Erika Tulfo contributed to this report.

