Seeing helicopters over downtown Colorado Springs? Here’s why

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just as Colorado Springs was gearing up for the weekend, KRDO13 viewers said they saw an unusual sight in the sky Friday morning.

Military helicopters could be seen circling about downtown. KRDO13 reached out to Fort Carson to figure out why.

According to Fort Carson officials, their aircraft were conducting a rehearsal for a military appreciation soccer match.

