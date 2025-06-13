Mom allegedly beat child to death with belt, hid body in suitcase before making up abduction report

By 6abc Digital Staff

NORTH EAST, Maryland (WPVI) — New details have been revealed in the case of a Maryland woman who claimed her daughter was abducted at gunpoint in Delaware, only to be charged with the girl’s murder less than 24 hours later.

Darrian Randle, 31, of North East, Maryland, is being charged with murder and related offenses in the death of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins.

Police say Randle told them that Nola was taken by a man at gunpoint in Newark, Delaware, on Tuesday night after she had pulled over on the side of the road. That report prompted an Amber Alert, which was later canceled.

However, charging documents show that Randle eventually admitted that the story was made up.

She allegedly told police that she struck the child 15 to 20 times with a belt during the daytime hours on Monday.

Nola fell to the ground and was not moving. Randle allegedly said she picked up Nola and realized she wasn’t breathing.

She told police she called for her boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Britten, who attempted CPR, but realized the child was dead.

Randle allegedly told police she and Britten placed Nola’s body in her car and drove around, but ended up back home.

She placed Nola’s body in a suitcase and placed it on the basement stairs, documents show.

Randle and Britten gave differing accounts of who moved the body, but after interviews with both of them, police say they were able to locate the suitcase in a vacant Cecil County lot.

The human remains inside, described by police as those of an “emaciated child,” were found wrapped in plastic wrap.

Meanwhile, court documents out of Indiana detail a custody battle between Randle and Nola’s biological father. He tried to stop her from leaving Indiana this year.

Randle remains jailed in Delaware awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Britten had a bail hearing in Maryland on Thursday morning. His most serious charges are for accessory after the fact of murder.

He made bail and is currently out on home detention, according to the Cecil County state’s attorney.

