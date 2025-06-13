Mayor Mobolade honors local heroes during Flag Day ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is honoring two veterans with awards during an annual Flag Day ceremony.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Mayor Mobolade will present the Spirit of Colorado Springs Flag Day Awards to Joe Lewis and Bob McLaughlin. This will take place during the city's second annual Flag Day ceremony held by the mayor's office to honor the United States flag. Flag Day is a celebration of the American flag that happens each year on June 14, the anniversary of the flag’s official adoption.

Joe Lewis is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and founder of Angels of America’s Fallen. He will be recognized for his enduring commitment to supporting the children of fallen military personnel. Joining him is Bob McLaughlin, a retired U.S. Army officer and Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. He will be recognized for playing a pivotal role in enhancing support services for local veterans.

The Flag Day ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. outside the City Administration Building at 30 S. Nevada Ave.