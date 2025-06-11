David Hogg won’t run again after DNC votes to redo vice chair elections

By Arit John and Ethan Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — David Hogg will not seek reelection to his Democratic National Committee leadership position after the party announced Wednesday that members had voted to redo the vice chair contests he and Malcolm Kenyatta won in February.

“Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters,” Hogg said in a statement.

Hogg’s decision not to run again ends a monthslong intraparty fight between the young gun control advocate and much of the national committee that has distracted from the party’s efforts to rebuild after devastating 2024 election losses.

The outgoing vice chair has accused party leaders of attempting to oust him from his position over frustration with his plan to primary “ineffective” Democratic incumbents in safe seats through his PAC Leaders We Deserve.

DNC members have argued that Hogg has mischaracterized the vote. The initial challenge to how the committee handled the February 1 vote for two vice chair positions was made in late February, months before Hogg announced his primary initiative.

Still, members’ feelings toward Hogg and his ongoing, public dispute with party leaders loomed large over the vote. The proposal to hold a new election passed 75% to 25% with 89% of DNC members participating.

DNC chairman Ken Martin praised Hogg for his work on the committee.

“I commend David for his years of activism, organizing, and fighting for his generation, and while I continue to believe he is a powerful voice for this party, I respect his decision to step back from his post as Vice Chair,” Martin said in a statement. “I have no doubt that he will remain an important advocate for Democrats across the map.”

Had Hogg run again, he would have faced Kenyatta in an election for a position which, under the DNC’s gender parity rules, must go to a man.

“I’m grateful to the overwhelming support I’ve received in this reelection from DNC members and I look forward to getting back to work electing Democrats up and down the ballot,” Kenyatta said in a statement. “I wish David the best.”

Voting for the other vice chair seat will run from Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Three female candidates who were in the running in February will be eligible: Kalyn Free, an Oklahoma Democratic activist who filed the challenge, as well as Kansas state party chair Jeanna Repass and Washington state party chair Shasti Conrad.

Separately, the DNC is also weighing a new proposal put forth by Martin that would officially require elected party leaders to stay neutral in primaries. The DNC is expected to vote on that measure at an August meeting.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.