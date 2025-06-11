Skip to Content
Crash on northbound I-25 near Uintah causing delays

Published 2:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash on I-25 northbound near Uintah Street is causing delays Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Department of Transportation maps show significant slowdowns in the area. Nearby traffic cameras show traffic backed up with police on scene.

A KRDO13 reporter nearby witnessed that there are multiple cars involved.

