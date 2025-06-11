Skip to Content
Colorado Springs airport holds free trip to Cancun contest

Published 3:37 AM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Airport is celebrating international flights with a contest to win two free tickets to Cancun, Mexico!

All you have to do is go here, and comment on the Colorado Springs Airport free trip to Cancun Facebook post. Comment and tag who you're taking to Cancun to enter! You must be 18 or older to play.

The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, August 2nd. one winner will be drawn at random and direct messaged on Facebook by Tuesday, August 5th.

Find more contest rules here.

