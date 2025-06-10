Aspiring veterinarians learn about exotic animals in University of Maryland course

By Kaicey Baylor

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (WJZ) — A University of Maryland course for aspiring veterinarians has animals at the head of the classroom.

The ANSC 250 Companion Animal Care and Management course teaches future vets about exotic animals.

“About 75% of our students are interested in going into veterinary school,” said Dr. Kris Pelham Mayo, the class lecturer. “So, there’s a huge area of need to be able to educate veterinarians who have skills and knowledge in exotic animals.”

“Everyone usually wants to take this course,” said UMD animal science student Sarah Pearl.

“I work at a vet clinic,” said Mary Barsoum, a pre-veterinary student. “So, I really wanted to broaden my experiences with companion animals.”

Bringing the textbook to life:

The class took a five-year hiatus. Dr. Mayo started teaching it two years ago, but she wanted its return to come with more animals guiding instruction.

“Expanding the Companion Animal Care and Management class beyond just dogs and cats,” Dr. Mayo said. “It’s really my goal to have an experiential learning class where the textbook comes to life.”

Reptiles, amphibians, rodents, ferrets and other species serve as animal ambassadors nearly every week of the semester.

In one particular class, students got up close and personal with sugar gliders and hedgehogs.

During the course, students learn the different behaviors of each animal, health and safety facts along with how to house different animals.

“One of the most valuable skills and tools is the differentiation of how handling works with a bunch of these species,” Barsoum said. “Having them in person instead of having just a textbook we have to learn from, I think that’s very helpful.”

“Animal science is a really awesome major, but it’s also really difficult. So, being able to connect with the animals and interact with them is just really special,” Pearl said.

Preparing for a career as a veterinarian:

Animal care is only part of the curriculum on the road to becoming a veterinarian.

“Another thing is really understanding how to work with the client and understanding what questions you need to be asking,” said student Orrin Berkeley. “A client could come in and say, ‘These are the issues,’ but those issues may not be exactly what you’re looking for.”

Dr. Mayo brings in experts to speak on the need-to-know facts about the animals being studied that week. It also allows students to build professional relationships.

“By introducing them to experts in the different animal areas, then they can follow up with them, learn more from them,” Dr. Mayo said. “Maybe intern with them.”

Seeing the level of care and connecting with guest speakers has these UMD students feeling career-ready.

“It’s really impressive how I feel as though I can walk into any lab setting, if needed, and truly help the lab,” Berkeley said.

Dr. Mayo said that upon completing the course, students will earn certifications in animal first aid and CPR, fear-free animal handling, along with small animal science and care.

