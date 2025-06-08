Russia says it is sending more Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies to border amid spat over prisoner swap

By Christian Edwards, Kosta Gak and Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Russia said Sunday that trains carrying more bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were due to depart toward the Ukrainian border, escalating a spat with Kyiv over a prisoner of war swap.

“I can tell you that in just an hour, repatriation trains carrying the bodies of military personnel will also begin to move,” Lieutenant General Aleksandr Zorin said on Sunday, according to TASS news agency.

The transfer of “more than 6,000 bodies” was agreed earlier this week during peace talks in Istanbul, Zorin said, blaming Ukraine for failing to “confirm receipt” of other bodies of Ukrainian soldiers which Russia claims it transferred to an exchange zone on Saturday.

Kyiv firmly rejected the accusations, with Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, saying that his country was strictly adhering to the agreements reached at peace talks in Istanbul.

Budanov said that the start of “repatriation measures” was scheduled to take place next week, which he claims the Russian side was told on Tuesday. “Everything is going according to plan, despite the enemy’s dirty information game,” he said.

A planned exchange of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war failed to take place on Saturday, with Moscow accusing Kyiv of postponing the swap at the last minute, something Ukrainian officials dismissed as “dirty games” from the Kremlin.

Despite three years of fighting such exchanges have been commonplace throughout the conflict and the swap was the only concrete outcome of the talks in Istanbul this week.

Russia said Ukraine unexpectedly postponed a transfer involving prisoners of war and the bodies of dead soldiers on Saturday, leaving hundreds of Ukrainian bodies waiting in refrigerated trucks at an exchange point with no one to collect them.

Ukraine rejected Russia’s account of the events, saying that the two sides had agreed to exchange seriously wounded and young troops on Saturday but a date had not yet been set for the repatriation of soldiers’ bodies.

During a second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on Monday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange more prisoners this weekend. Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia’s delegation for peace talks with Ukraine, said this week that the exchange would be the largest since the start of the three-year war.

“In strict accordance with the Istanbul agreements, the Russian side began a humanitarian operation to transfer more than 6,000 bodies of killed Ukrainian servicemen,” as well as badly wounded soldiers under the age of 25, Medinsky said Saturday afternoon on Telegram.

He claimed that 1,212 bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers were at the exchange point, with the rest “on their way.” He also said that Russia gave Ukraine the first list of 640 prisoners of war for exchange, listed as “wounded, seriously ill and young people,” in order to start the swap.

In a video posted by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Telegram, two men wearing hazmat suits are seen opening the doors to the back of a truck parked on the side of a road. Inside the truck were dozens of sealed white bags, which the ministry said contained the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

Medinsky said Russia’s Defense Ministry contact group was waiting at the border with Ukraine, but alleged that Kyiv had “unexpectedly postponed the transfer of bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war for an indefinite period” and had given “pretty weird reasons” for doing so.

Ukraine swiftly rejected the accusations, saying Medinsky’s claims “do not correspond to reality.” It said the exchange of prisoners of war and soldiers’ bodies were separate processes.

“Unfortunately, instead of constructive dialogue, we are again faced with manipulations and attempts to use sensitive humanitarian issues for informational purposes,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War wrote on Telegram.

“We call on the Russian side to stop playing dirty games,” it added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls and Mariya Knight contributed to this report.